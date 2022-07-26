PESHAWAR: After the Kabul River burst its banks on Monday, more than 250 people were evacuated from flooded low-lying communities in the province capital.

On the other hand, the opening of the spillways at the Tarbela Dam prompted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue a low-medium flood alert for the districts of Haripur, Swabi, and Nowshera.

According to a statement from Rescue 1122’s spokesman Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the Kabul River’s bloated status allowed water to seep into surrounding low-lying areas in Peshawar.

According to him, rescuers had to move inhabitants, including women and children, to safer locations after water invaded homes in the Wazir Killay, Bela Mohmandan, Parchavay, and Shah Alam Pul neighbourhoods.

The spokesman said 225 people were rescued from Bela Mohmandan area early on Monday and 36 from Shah Alam area afterwards due to the rising water in the river.

For the residents of the Wazir Killay and Parchvay regions of Michini village, he claimed that Rescue 122 had established rescue and relief camps, and that small boats, ambulances, and employees had been dispatched to the area to tackle emergencies.

In preparation for the opening of the spillways at Tarbela Dam, Mr. Faizi said that the rescue organisation had stationed personnel in the districts of Nowshera, Swabi, and Haripur.