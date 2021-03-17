ISLAMABAD : Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court (SC) said on Wednesday that he was neither interested in staying on the SC bench nor in getting pension, and that he would continue to speak the truth whether one liked it or not. Speaking at the SC during the hearing of the review petition he had filed against the presidential reference, he said Iftikharuddin Mirza had threatened to kill him. “If I am murdered, I will be called a martyr and will go straight to paradise,” he said. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on the occasion, remarked, “Don’t force the bench to listen to your commentary.”

Citing Indian Supreme Court and Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui cases, deputy attorney general opposed live coverage of the case’s hearing, saying this would create a lot of difficulties. “Since media personnel are inside the courtroom to report on the hearing, there is no reason to show the case’s proceedings live,” he argued. Justice Isa opined that his case was in fact entire judiciary’s case as cases were ready against other judges too. “I want that people get to hear all my talk,” he said. The SC judge further said that three fake twitter accounts had been registered in his name despite the fact that he had repeatedly denied he had any.

He added that President Arif Aliv perhaps forgot that he was also a member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). “It is me whose reputation was damaged, but the government is feeling the heat instead,” he wondered. Referring to President Arif Alvi’s reported comments on his (Justice Isa) media trial, the judge reminded a president never ordered media trial of a judge.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial advised him not to pay heed to such a talk since the court had deviated from the case it had taken up for the hearing. “You are giving an impression as if the government has insulted you,” Justice Bandial remarked.Justice Isa replied that it was the government that had broken the news concerning him. He disclosed that when Mirza Iftikharuddin threatened to take his life, his wife Serena Isa had gone to a police station to lodge a case, but police refused to listen to her, saying first seek permission from the interior minister. “It was after five days that police forwarded the case to FIA,” he told the court. He alleged that Mirza was given protocol on his arrival at the Supreme Court. “Person like Mirza has been let loose in the so-called state of Medina because he has turned out to be the relative of Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar,” Justice Isa regretted.

He further said when the court ordered action against Firdous Ashiq Awan, she was given a special post in the government of Punjab.