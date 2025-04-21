ISLAMABAD :Justice Mansoor Ali Shah took oath as the acting chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Monday. He was sworn in by Justice Munib Akhtar, the senior judge of the apex court.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges, the attorney general, law officers, and lawyers. He will serve country’s top judge in the absence of CJP Yahya Afridi, who is set to undertake a foreign visit.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi will head a distinguished delegation to the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of SCO Member States, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, from April 22 to 26, 2025.

Accompanying the chief justice will be Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, and two judges of the district judiciary: Zafar Jan, District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, the remotest district of Balochistan, and Nadia Gul Wazir, Senior Civil Judge District Lakki Marwat, a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their participation underscores Justice Yahya Afridi’s commitment to inclusivity within the judicial system as well ownership of judicial officers performing duty at far-off places.