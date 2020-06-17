Justice Isa’s wife requests to record statement via video link

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing Farogh Naseem, the government’s lawyer, in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday when the judged appeared in person on his wife’s behalf with a ‘special message’. He told the court that his wife wants to reveal the details of her London properties via video link to the bench. “I request the court to please allow her to do so.” Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the presiding judge, said that it would be better if the judge’s wife submits her written reply first, to which Justice Isa said that she is not in a position to submit a written reply. “She doesn’t even want a lawyer to represent her and is willing to answer all of the court’s questions herself,” he said, adding that she doesn’t want to record her statement with the FBR because of the way its officials have treated her. “My wife had to face a lot because of this reference.” She said that if she reveals her account details it is possible that the government could transfer money into it and then file new references against her, he told the court. “If the court thinks that I am incompetent to be a judge then it should give its verdict today,” Justice Isa added. Justice Bandial said that the court needs time to consider her request. If she records her statement, then it will make the entire process easier, he said, adding that the bench will issue an appropriate order on it. After this, Naseem resumed presenting his arguments in the case. On Monday’s hearing, Naseem told the court that the government is ready to face the consequences if the presidential reference is quashed. Justice Isa has been accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children, have on their names three properties in the W2, E10 and E11 areas of London. The judge, who is in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan, has accused in a petition the PTI government of spying on him to discover his family’s properties. On June 2, 2019 the government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against the judge for owning foreign assets. A statement was issued by the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit at the prime minister’s office. The unit receives complains with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.