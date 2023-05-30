ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi named Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman the Federal Shariat Court’s chief justice for a three-year term.

According to Article 175(A)-13 of the Pakistani Constitution, consent was given, according to the President’s House.

Justice Iqbal Hameed, a former Supreme Court of Pakistan justice, comes from a family of prominent lawyers because both his father and grandfather practiced in India before the partition.

In 1956, Justice Rahman was born in Dhaka, sometimes known as Dacca. In 1980, he earned his LLB degree from Punjab University’s Law College in Lahore and became a licensed attorney.

After that, the lawyer was admitted as a High Court advocate in 1983 and as a Supreme Court advocate in 1997.

Justice Rahman was appointed to the position of an extra judge of the high court in 2006 after being elected as the secretary of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association in 1998. He was confirmed as an LHC permanent jurist one year later.

He was appointed the first constitutional chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on January 3, 2011, following the 18th Amendment to the Pakistani Constitution and the creation of the IHC. Two years later, he was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

His father, Chief Justice Justice Hamoodur Rahman, investigated the events that led to Pakistan’s dissolution in 1971 and wrote the “Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report” while serving as chief justice of Pakistan in 1968. In 1953, Hamood served as East Pakistan’s advocate general.