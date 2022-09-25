As a result of Sarah Inam Rathore being killed with a dumbbell by her husband Shahnawaz, the son of prominent writer Ayaz Amir, at their Islamabad home on Friday, the hashtag #JusticeForSarah has been trending on Twitter.

Justice for Sarah, Ayaz Amir, Shahnawaz, Sarah Inam Rathore, and #JusticeForSarah

Social media Is Trending With Justice For Sarah After Tragic Murder

Details indicate that Sarah Inam Rathore was killed by her husband, Shahnawaz, the son of senior writer Ayaz Amir, during a fight at their farmhouse in Shahzad Town, where they resided with the rest of the family.

On Friday, Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan filed a case with Islamabad Police under Section 302 (the penalty for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Islamabad Police apprehended the primary suspect, Ayaz Amir’s son Shahnawaz, for the death of his wife, Sarah Inam Rathore (PPC).

According to the FIR, Samina Shah, Shahnawaz’s mother, called the police on Friday to report the event after finding her daughter-in-death law’s in the bathroom.

When the police arrived, they discovered the suspect confined inside his room with blood stains on his hands and clothing. After a dispute with Sarah Inam, Shahnawaz allegedly admitted to repeatedly beating her with a dumbbell. He also admitted to hiding the body and the murder weapon in the bathtub and under his bed.

Additionally, the body was sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for an autopsy while the police sent the dumbbell to forensics.

Islamabad Police detained the main suspect, Ayaz Amir’s son Shahnawaz, for the killing of his wife, Sarah Inam Rathore, after Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan filed a complaint on Friday under Section 302 (the penalty for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

How brutally she is being killed, failed state of Pakistan in every way.

😢😔#JusticeForSarah https://t.co/IeYziUfH5X — Zobia (@zobia13tariq) September 24, 2022

When Noor was murdered, victim blamers couldn’t talk about it without mentioning her relationship with the perpetrator & that she was present in his house when it happened. Now that another woman was murdered in her house with her own husband, they’re all silent #JusticeForSarah — Manal (@meemelif) September 24, 2022

How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah pic.twitter.com/HZrb26yomx — Fatima Khan (@FatimaK61510291) September 24, 2022