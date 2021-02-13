LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6’s opening ceremony will be shot in Turkey’s popular city Istanbul,

The PSL 6 anthem singers including Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Talha Anjum, and Talha Younus of Young Stunners have reached Turkey for the shoot. The whole ceremony will be shot in Turkey and will go live on Tv Screens on February 20.

The PCB has taken this decision in the loop of COVID-19 protocols. Karachi will not be able to host this year’s PSL opening ceremony due to current circumstances.

Remember, the government had allowed only 20 percent crowd at both PSL 6 venues. 7500 ticketed people in Karachi and 5500 ticketed people in Lahore will be able to watch each PSL 6 match live at the stadium.

PSL 6 will commence in Karachi on February 20. The metropolis will host 20 matches in the first phase after which the event will move to Lahore who will host 20 matches including Playoffs and the final on March 22.