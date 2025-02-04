Islamabad: During the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 (July to January), the country’s exports, imports and trade deficit have increased.

Exports increased by 4.59 percent on an annual basis and 0.31 percent on a monthly basis, after which exports in January amounted to $2.92 billion.

According to the statistics released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, exports increased by 9.98 percent in the first 7 months of the current fiscal year to $19.55 billion.

The report stated that imports increased on an annual basis in January, however, imports decreased in January 2025 compared to December 2024, with the volume of imports in January being $5.23 billion.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, imports increased by 6.95 percent in the first 7 months of the current fiscal year and its volume exceeded $33 billion.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said that in January 2025, the trade deficit increased by 17.78% on an annual basis, while the trade deficit decreased by 5.47% on a monthly basis, after which its volume was recorded at $2.313 billion.