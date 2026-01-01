Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has said that the judiciary is committed to protecting fundamental rights, promoting the rule of law and providing fair, impartial and timely justice.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Pakistani nation, members of the judiciary, the legal community and all those seeking justice on the beginning of the new year.

He said that the Constitution entrusts the judiciary with the important responsibility of not only doing justice but also seeing it done. This responsibility assumes greater importance when ordinary citizens turn to the courts in a state of hope, confidence and sometimes helplessness.

Stressing on a citizen-centered justice system, the Chief Justice said that the coming year requires reflection, reforms and a renewed commitment to putting the citizen at the center of the judicial process.

He clarified that justice should not only be accessible in principle but also in practice, the procedure should be dignified and in tune with the needs of women, children, deprived sections of society and people living in remote and backward areas.

He said that next year, the judiciary will work on meaningful reform measures aimed at improving access to justice, reducing delays in cases, strengthening transparency and responsible use of technology to improve judicial performance.

The Chief Justice said that the focus of these reforms will be on the outcomes that matter most to the public, including timely decisions, understandable procedures and courts that are people-friendly and humane.

Expressing confidence in the institution, Justice Yahya Afridi said that through collective determination, professionalism and integrity, the judiciary will continue to strengthen public trust and uphold the high values ​​enshrined in the Constitution.

He reiterated his resolve that the judiciary will continue to serve every citizen with justice, independence and compassion.

He expressed hope that the new year will lead to increased public confidence in the rule of law and a justice system that reaches every individual.