Islamabad: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar boycotted the meeting of the Judicial Commission.

The meeting of the Judicial Commission began under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, in which the appointment of 8 new judges to the Supreme Court was to be considered.

According to sources, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar have boycotted the meeting of the Judicial Commission headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

In addition, Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar also boycotted the meeting. Barrister Gohar said that our objection was that the meeting should be postponed until the decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. A vote was taken on this objection and a majority decided that the meeting would continue.

He said that two judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, also did not attend the meeting. Barrister Gohar said that we did not attend the meeting.

It should be noted that Judicial Commission member and PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar had demanded to postpone today’s meeting in a letter to the Chief Justice yesterday, while talking to the media today, he said that the constitution and law require that the Judicial Commission meeting be postponed.