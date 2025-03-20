ISLAMABAD: The tribunal headed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the High Court for the district judiciary of Islamabad has been replaced and a new tribunal has been formed.

With the approval of the President, a notification has been issued for the new tribunal to be formed for the district judiciary of Islamabad.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, who was transferred to the Islamabad High Court, will be the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Inam Amin Minhas will also be included as other members of the tribunal.

Earlier, a tribunal was established for the district judiciary under the chairmanship of Justice Tariq Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court, which has now been replaced, and Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan were also included in this tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by a justice of the Islamabad High Court, is established for the service matters of the district judiciary of Islamabad.