The Supreme Court is dealing with a problem that has been festering and that many believe could get worse: the notion that disagreements among its senior judges are becoming more pronounced in light of recent unexpected events.

Many people believe the unprecedented series of events shows the court of last resort is divided into camps.

This view has been furthered by a flurry of public remarks and retorts, as well as the debate that followed the top court’s judicial year.

The alleged divisions grew worse after senior puisne judges Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood expressed disappointment in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s speech at the ceremony to inaugurate the new judicial year, claiming he “said much more” than what was expected to say.

In addition to other problems, the alleged two factions are dealing with a growing mistrust over the appointment of judges.

Legal professionals however connect the dots to a number of recent occurrences, particularly the “Justice Isa factor.”

It is believed that Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case has had a significant impact on how the supreme court operates.

The case’s proceedings have strained the ties among the SC judges, who voiced their disagreements in judicial orders, speeches, and letters.