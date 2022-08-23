In a thinly disguised attack on PTI leader Imran Khan on Tuesday, former president Asif Ali Zardari called him “crazy for power” and demanded that the judiciary determine “if this guy is above the law.”

In a meeting with Sindh ministers, Zardari reportedly said, “All provinces are turning to us in this critical scenario, but there is a man whose hunger for power is driving him insane with each passing day.”

Zardari criticised the PTI leader, stating “this man dares authorities to arrest him,” for reportedly threatening the army, the police, and a female magistrate.

The PPP co-chairperson remarked, “This individual is criticising our army on a daily basis when the same army is confronting terrorists and giving their lives for the country.”

The ex-comments president’s follow recent statements made by the ex-premier in which he used the term “neutrals” to refer to the military establishment and used strong language to describe a female additional sessions judge who permitted his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill to be remanded back into the custody of Islamabad police.

Additionally, see Imran’s request for “neutrals” to evaluate the policies while there is still time.

In response to the ex-contentious PM’s comments, Zardari urged the government to establish its authority, stating that “otherwise, he would continue to assault institutions.”