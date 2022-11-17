ISLAMABAD: After removing several parts, Pakistan’s censor board approved the film Joyland for screening on Wednesday.It is important to note that the social committee, which was established against the objections of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requested on November 15 that the censor board reevaluate the movie “Joyland” on Tuesday.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the meeting was held in response to the censor board’s decision to ban the movie “Joyland” when the committee had already watched the movie and gathered its recommendations. The film had already received the approval of the censor board’s four members.

The nine-member censor board had also prohibited the movie, according to the sources. Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zamar Kaira, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present at the meeting, which was presided over by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of Federal Law.