What is life? What is the meaning of life? How can someone’s life be peaceful? What efforts should we make in order to gain a peaceful life? These are some of the questions that one asks to himself/herself. But not everyone comes up with such questions in their minds since they are so busy in this materialistic world, in the fake luxuries of life that they don’t even take a moment to notice it. Perhaps they become so lost in this fake world that they forget it is temporary. However, there are some who seek peace in life. Despite immersing themselves in worldly matters and becoming distracted through conversations with other people, they live their lives feeling uneasy, as if they have become hollow inside. Nothing truly makes them happy. On one hand, they seek solace in the person who they value most but on the other hand, the fear of losing them constantly looms over their head. They remain conflicted over what destiny has in store for them.

Sometimes things go wrong. Experiences that are out of control hit you like a wall. The things you try to avoid the most seem to be the same ones that continue to occur. At some point, you fall deeply in love with a person, placing them above even your own self, picturing your future life with them, but knowing in the depths of your heart that life is not possible. Oh, but isn’t that so beautiful in itself? Knowing you cannot have someone and still falling in love with them. Maybe this is life playing its games with you, games you must participate in no matter how much you try to fight against them.

No matter how much effort you put in trying to move forward, no matter how deeply you dive into crowds of people and the daily activities of life, you still find yourself feeling alone amongst the masses, your mind imprisoned by the troubles in your life. Even when your head finally hits the pillow you have been looking forward to all day, you realise that this internal conflict will not allow you to have even those few moments of comfort and peace. In those moments it’s hard for you to expect that life will be okay again.

How can it be, when it’s all falling apart?

You wonder how you can tell anyone what is going on in your mind when you don’t even understand it yourself. You wish you knew the words to explain it, but you don’t. Is there not a single soul out there who can understand your pain? No? Why is that? Why can’t people understand someone’s silence? Alas, how can you expect anyone to understand your silence when even your words weren’t enough? The only constant in your life seem to be the tears that endlessly fall from your eyes. You ask God – why me? Weren’t there already enough problems in my life? Why ignite the flame of desire in my heart for something or someone who is not written in the lines of my palm? As humans, our age

continues to increase but our dreams are left behind. In an attempt to live our lives to the fullest, we end up with stifled breathing and heavy hearts. The burden becomes too much to bear.

But of course, we continue to strive through these conditions as we search for that peace. Aren’t we so helpless sometimes? So helpless that we cover our mouths whilst crying so nobody can hear our sobbing. The tears flow down our cheeks and in this state, sleep overcomes us. But God sees each and every tear. He never forgets about them.

And then? Do we attain peace? Oh, naive person! Of course not! After all, is it so easy to achieve the life we want? The complete peace we crave? No, right?

The next day, we wake up and begin the same tedious routine all over again… just trying to find peace in this crowded world.

But did you know? Of course not. Who am I even asking? Someone who has become so lost in the race of this world that they don’t even recognise or know their own self anymore.

After so much effort when we cannot find peace, we always return to our Lord. We pray to Him for peace, we prostrate before Him, we beg Him to better our lives, we cry before Him. In this moment, we do not fear anything. We understand that these moments will only ever remain between us and Allah – no third party will ever know or ever understand.

Allah is the only One who can hide our pain, heal us, look after us.And that is when we find peace. We have complete trust in Him, leaving every decision up to Him and being completely content and at ease knowing He is the only One we need to depend on.We learn how to be patient. And then the journey of man’s faith and belief begins…