BEIJING: Pakistan looks forward to joint scientific research between China and Pakistan for the construction of the Green China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The remarks were made by Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque during a meeting with Huang Wenjiang, a Research Fellow of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary-General of the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF), according to CEN.

On June 18, 2022, Huang’s team published the most recent Report of Monitoring and Assessment of Desert Locust in Africa and Asia.

Pests are responsible for up to 40% of global crop production loss, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Plant diseases cost the global economy more than $220 billion per year, and invasive insects cost at least $70 billion.

Among the invasive insects, desert locust and fall armyworm are the primary causes of grain loss and environmental degradation in Pakistan.

Huang’s team has also released a series of reports on Monitoring and Assessment of Desert Locust specifically for Pakistan since 2020 to combat invasive species and ensure food security.

Huang informed the Pakistani envoy about how Chinese and Pakistani scientists work together to prevent and control locusts through the use of remote sensing systems for plant pests and disease monitoring and forecasting.