Karachi: England’s captain Joe Root has risen to the fifth spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen, overtaking Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam.

The 30-year-old Root returned to the top five after his magnificent double-century (228) against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. He has 783 rating points while Babar has 781 points and sits at the sixth spot in the rankings.

Meanwhile, India’s Virat Kohli loses his third spot to Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a century in the final Test against India at Gabba, Brisbane.

In bowlers, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood leapfrogged New Zealander Tim Southee to the fourth spot after grabbing six wickets in the match, including a haul of five for 57 in the first innings.

In all-rounders, England’s Ben Stokes retained his top spot while India’s Ravi Ashwin took Australia’s Mitchell Starc third spot.