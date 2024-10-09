Washington: American journalist Bob Woodward revealed in his new book that President Joe Biden called Netanyahu a wicked liar after being upset when Israeli soldiers entered Rafah.

According to CNN, in an excerpt from the new book “War” by American journalist Bob Woodward, it is written that during the spring of 2024, the relationship between the American president and the Israeli prime minister became increasingly tense.

The book states that US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “vicious liar” after Israeli troops entered Rafah, while Netanyahu was furious over the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in an airstrike. were

According to the American journalist, President Joe Biden criticized the Israeli Prime Minister for having “no strategy” for the operation and said that this is why Israel is considered a “rogue state” around the world.

Netanyahu told the US president that Israel had to go into the Gaza-Egypt border town of Rafah because it had become the last bastion of Hamas.

On which the American President said that Bibi (the nickname of the Israeli Prime Minister) you have no strategy and gave harsh words.

After the Israeli army entered Rafah in May, the US president in a private conversation lashed out at Netanyahu, calling him a wicked man, a liar and selfish.

In his upcoming book “War”, the American journalist has referred to many secret conversations about the Ukraine-Russia war as well as the Israel-Hamas war.

Remember that American journalist Woodward gained world fame for being part of the investigative team that exposed the Watergate scandal in 1972. The US president had to resign over this scandal.