Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that they have achieved the targets through its historical sit-in staged in Rawalpindi against the exorbitant electricity bills.Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said that the JI gave some time to the government to reconsider its policies pertaining to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).“We have not called off our sit-in. We just put it on hold for some days and gave time to the government,” JI emir said.He urged the government to cut its expenditures in order to avoid the JI’s sit-in in future.Hafiz Naeem added that the JI gave awareness to the people over the issues of exorbitant electricity bills and IPPs.“The joint committee of JI and government will review the electricity bills within a month,” he said.Earlier, the government and JI had reached an agreement pertaining to relief for the masses in electricity bills, reduction in taxes for the salaried class and reviewing the IPPs contracts.The JI had staged a sit-in for its demands. Several rounds of talks between the government and the JI took place and on Thursday their negotiations concluded with the formation of a taskforce to resolve issues and announcement from the Jamaat to postpone its sit-in.