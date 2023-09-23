The Sadad Terrorism Court approved the bail of 9 accused arrested in the Jinnah House attack case

Judge Arshad Javed of the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore approved the bail of the accused arrested in the Jinnah House attack case.

Other accused, including political leader Rubina Jameel and social media activist Sanam Javed, had again filed a bail application as sedition provisions were included in the case.

The court granted bail to Sanam Javed, Rubina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Shah Bano Gurchani, and Syed Faisal Akhtar. Apart from this, the bail application of accused Qasim, Ali Hassan, and Mubeen Qadri was also approved.

The ATC granted bail to all the accused in a bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court rejected the bail applications of 39 accused including Khadija Shah.