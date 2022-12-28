JHANG: On Wednesday, the local government stopped an attempt to smuggle flour from a nearby flour mill by capturing 992 sacks, each weighing 20 kg.

In response, the flour millers in the area of Jhang declared a strike that would last an indefinite amount of time, claiming that the mills would not supply wheat and flour.

The Sabir Flour Mills have reportedly been sealed, and the owner and his driver have been detained and charged in a case, according to the Jhang Deputy Commissioner.

He made it clear that misappropriating wheat would not be permitted and that flour millers who participated in unlawful activities would face indiscriminate punishment.

On the other hand, the strike was launched at an emergency meeting by Zahid Khan Baloch, head of the Flour Mills Association Jhang branch.