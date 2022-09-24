Jewellers throughout the province said the levy on retailers was absurd and stated on Thursday that they would go on strike starting on October 1.”The government is not taking our demands seriously.

Haji Muhammad Iqbal, the head of the All Pakistan Sarafa, Gems, and Jewellers Group, told a press conference that it appeared that we had no choice but to protest.

We have set a week as the deadline for removing the 3% sales tax on jewellery retailers larger than 300 square feet. And if our request is not granted, we will protest by going on a complete strike starting on October 1,” said Mr. Iqbal, who was backed by other office holders.

The government imposes a fixed monthly tax of Rs40,000 on tiny jewellers and a 3 percent sales tax on stores with a covered space of more than 300 square feet, according to the representatives of jewellers.

The fixed tax was postponed when the delegates met with Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on August 12.