ISLAMABAD: A Canadian Airforce jet has on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Islamabad International Airport for refueling after it departed earlier today from New Delhi.

The CFC-4165 jet belongs to the Canadian armed forces which made its departure from New Delhi airport a while ago bound for Bahrain. However, it had to land in emergency for refueling at Islamabad airport, according to details.

After the refueling at Islamabad, CFC-4164 shall take off again to reach its original destination Bahrain. Separately on the airspace scene amid pandemic situation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan stated earlier this week it has recorded an 80 per cent slash in incoming international flights to Pakistan amid Covid menace that has already harmed, among other things, business activity globally.

The CAA said it has also taken cognizance of the SOP violation carried out by the airlines not keeping in check the social distancing conditions rolled out by the CAA.