ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider has maintained its strategic focus on 4G penetration, investing PKR 13.7 billion in network expansion during the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Within this, 4G network investment continued to be the principal focus, the population coverage of which reached 64% during the quarter, compared to 56% in 2020.

Jazz’s 4G user base witnessed an 11.7 million/ 61% YoY increase and 4G penetration increased from 30% to 44% YoY.

Data consumption continued to rise with users consuming an average of 4.8 GB of data; a 36.3% YoY increase. Additional users contributed to an almost 11% expansion in Jazz’s total customer base YoY.

The company’s leading digital financial service, JazzCash, finished the quarter with 13.1 million monthly active users (up 61% YoY) and 82 thousand registered agents (+60% YoY). Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, continued to enjoy strong levels of customer adoption, as its monthly active user base grew by 42% YoY, reaching 8.7 million in 2Q21, cementing its position as the largest telecom app in Pakistan.

Other content services also enjoyed further growth, with the monthly active user base rising to a cumulative 3.7 million, representing YoY growth of 55% in 2Q21.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “Our strategic focus remains on connecting fellow citizens to reliable, high-speed internet. We are also playing a part in creating a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem, and it is encouraging to see an increasing number of people making our digital services an integral part of their lifestyle.”