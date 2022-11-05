A person like Jaya Bachchan doesn’t require an introduction. She has worked in the Hindi cinema industry for many years and has produced numerous big hits at the box office, such as Zanjeer, Guddi, and Abhimaan. But do you know what the veteran actress’s first wage was and when she began to make money? Jaya herself doesn’t even recall how much she was paid. On the podcast show hosted by her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, she admitted to the same.

“I’m not sure how much my first wage was”

We are all aware of how popular Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What the Hell Navya has become. Her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan both appear on the programme and discuss various subjects. Jaya revealed her relationship with money, or more accurately, finance, this time. She said, “I don’t even know how much the first salary I got was when I was 13.” But when she eventually learned about finance, she decided to pay for her own additional studies.

In a similar vein, Shweta, Navya’s mother, remarked that she is terrible with money and does not want her daughter to be either. “I used to work as an assistant teacher at a kindergarten in Delhi and received a salary of Rs. 3,000. You (Navya) should not, however, follow me. I had advised you to wait to get married till you had enough money in your bank account to buy a house for yourself,” remarked Shweta.