Former national team captain and Pakistan hero Sarfaraz Ahmed participated in the special transmission of Express Training, Pyara Ramzan. In the program, a caller from Karachi, Asad, asked Sarfaraz Ahmed about his poor English over the telephone. The caller said that I have seen many of your interviews in which you used to get nervous while speaking English.

In response to this question, Sarfaraz Ahmed replied with a laugh that everyone gets under pressure in front of the camera and also forgets, we play cricket and are used to using our own language, so it is difficult to speak in another language.

The host of the program, Javeria Saud, replied eloquently, saying that ‘Because we are Pakistanis and I also get very nervous, our national and mother tongue is Urdu, so before English, we should learn to speak Urdu properly, while we also speak Urdu incorrectly.

Javeria Saud said, “Speaking English is not a matter of pride. If you go anywhere, including Spain, Paris, Italy, China, Japan, Turkey, the people there get angry with those who speak English and insist that you speak in our language.”

The host said, “We should be proud of our things and our language. Our problem is that we forget our own ways while following the ways of others.”

Javeria Saud called the question frivolous and said, “It is better to give more encouragement to our heroes to move forward than to read into these frivolities.”