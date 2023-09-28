Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa says that everyone should be held accountable, including me.

During the hearing of the Faizabad dharna case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa remarked that 55 people died in Karachi, no action was taken.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that Hazrat Umar had said that if even a dog dies of hunger on the bank of the river, I am responsible, the power of the group has not been negated, it is still dominant today, we have not learned a lesson.

Faizabad sit-in case: Chief Justice has started writing the verdict

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said, “Why don’t those who wanted democracy come back from Canada?” There is no debate in the parliament, Germany had fascism, he admitted, Islamic Republic of Pakistan does not even admit mistakes.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa said that everyone including me should be held accountable, no one should be denied accountability.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa asked why the Attorney General did not raise the question of why the review applications should not be taken first. It is not right to say that the new government or the old government, government remains the government, whatever the party, the Supreme Court also remains the same, no matter who the judge is, the decision of the court must be implemented.