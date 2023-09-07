Islamabad: The Supreme Court has fixed the case against the burning of the church in Jaranwala for hearing.

A 3-member bench headed by Justice Ejazul Hassan will hear tomorrow, the bench includes Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel. On August 18, minority leader Samuel Pyare filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court for notice on the Jaranwala incident.

The petition requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the Jaranwala incident and said that on August 16, a church was torched in Jaranwala along with religious documents.

It should be noted that last month, the angry people protesting against the alleged incident of blasphemy in Jaranwala burnt churches, dozens of houses, vehicles and belongings of the Christian community in Christian Colony and Isa Nagri.

According to reports, 19 churches were torched in arson attacks, 86 houses were vandalized in violent protests.