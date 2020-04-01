Japan to give USD 2.16 Million to pakistan Regarding Fight against COVID-19

Government of Japan has decided to provide grant of USD 1,620,000 through The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and USD 540,000 through International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the Government of Pakistan to equip Pakistani people to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection. This support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly.

This assistance will reduce and delay the transmission of COVID-19, to minimize serious disease due to COVID-19 and reduce associated deaths, to ensure ongoing health services during epidemic peak periods and to minimize socio-economic impact. With the support of UNICEF and IOM necessary equipment/material will be provided to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and technical assistance by considering the situation on the ground on the request of the Government of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, commended the tremendous efforts by the Government of Pakistan and its people against the COVID-19 as the issue is becoming even more serious worldwide. He also added that, it is important for every state in the international community to take necessary steps to address this disease. The Government of Japan always stands with Pakistan to fight against such viruses, referring to Japanese Assistance of 229 Million USD in total provided to Pakistan for polio eradication since 1996. Simultaneously the Government of Japan would like to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.