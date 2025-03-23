Pakistan’s famous TikToker and actress Jannat Mirza has recently revealed why she is reluctant to act in dramas.

Jannat Mirza, who hails from Faisalabad, started her film career with Syed Noor’s film ‘Tere Bajre Di Rakhi’, but the film was not successful.

According to media reports, Jannat Mirza was offered to work in the popular dramas ‘Parizaad’ and ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sache Thay’ but she refused. Recently, she participated in a private TV show along with her family where she explained the reason for not working in dramas.

Jannat Mirza said that almost all the dramas are shot in Karachi and she is afraid of traveling by plane, due to which she cannot travel to Karachi again and again.

She added that signing a drama is a long-term responsibility for which she does not find herself ready. When asked about moving to Karachi, she said that her family likes to live in Faisalabad and her parents do not want to move to Karachi.

Jannat Mirza is Pakistan’s most popular TikToker and has a huge fan following on Instagram. Her sister Alishba Anjum is also a social media star and both the sisters are seen promoting various events, products and brands in addition to their TikTok videos.