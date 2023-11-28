In the tennis Davis Cup competitions in Spain, Italy’s Janic Sner performed brilliantly and made Italy the champion of the Davis Cup after 47 years.

In the 123-year history of the Davis Cup, after 1976, Janic Sner won the title for Italy for the second time after defeating Australia’s Alex Di Manarco.

World number four Janak Sner ended his week on a five-match winning streak as he defeated Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Saturday to reach the final.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni celebrated Janak Sinner’s victory on her X account, writing that the historic result. Congratulations to our players and all staff for showing talent and commitment