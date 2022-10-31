On the sets of her OTT project, actress Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she almost gave up acting after missing her sister Khushi Kapoor’s first shoot.Janhvi Kapoor claimed in an interview that she visited Khushi on the OTT project set on her first day and sat with her for her hair and makeup but was unable to stay until the shot because she had her own shooting commitments.

Further elaborating, Janhvi said she’s been having ideas about her mother Sridevi in the past. She admitted that she had considered quitting acting in order to be present and care for Khushi.Janhvi continued, “Sridevi was filming ‘English Vinglish’ and she missed Khushi’s birthday and she called them howling like she never wanted to act again and just wanted to be there for her kids.” Sridevi was Janhvi’s mother.

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the survival thriller “Mili” on the job front. She will also appear in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi” with Rajkummar Rao. She appeared in “Good Luck Jerry” last.