The two-hour hunger strike of Tehreek-e-Insaf is meaningless, Haji Hidayatullah

The IPPs which are closed are also being paid by the government, Dr. Tariq Saleem

We are the allies of the government and we are trying our best to move the country forward, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Jamaat-e-Islami’s dharna against inflation is a good move

Jamaat-e-Islami has put a lot of pressure on the government

Jamaat-e-Islami’s protests and sit-ins will also benefit it politically

Leader ANP Senator Haji Hidayatullah’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

No one knows who is running the system in Pakistan, Haji Hidayatullah

Jamaat-e-Islami has taken a good step against inflation, all parties should support

The agreement that has been made with the IPPs is not with them in the original condition,

We have to find out who is taking money from IPPs,

The two-hour hunger strike of Tehreek-e-Insaf is meaningless, Haji Hidayatullah

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the system will be run by selling the land of the educational institution,

It was alleged that parliamentarians do not pay electricity bills, this is just an allegation,

The government has no existence at all,

If a serious representative of the government goes to the JI sit-in, the matter will move forward

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Dr. Tariq Saleem’s talk in Sachi Baat program

People’s house rents are low and electricity bills are high

The IPPs which are closed are also being paid by the government, Dr. Tariq Saleem

The government’s malpractice is that they have their own people in the IPPs, Dr. Tariq Saleem

The owners of IPPs are sitting under the umbrella of PP and PML-N, Tariq Saleem

Jamaat-e-Islami is holding peaceful protest and dharna yet activists are being arrested, Tariq Saleem

The government negotiation team is not serious, the serious man Owais Leghari is not there, Tariq Saleem

On the one hand, they are negotiating with us, on the other hand, they are saying that they cannot talk to the IPPs

The government thinks Jamaat-e-Islami will sit for a few days and then leave

If we have to sit for a month, we will sit, if the demands are accepted, we will go,

All political parties agree that transparent elections should be held,

We challenge that we have 5 seats of Karachi whose form 45 we have,

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Nisar talk in Sachi Baat program

The people’s resistance to tyranny and oppression and rejection of May 9 is amazing,

We are suffering the result of the government formed on Form 47 in the form of inflation,

Jamaat-e-Islami is lucky that the government is not oppressing them, Nisar Jat

Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s focus is above hunger strike and inflation,

We are talking about constitution and supremacy of law in Pakistan, Nisar Jat

Every worker of Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with his zeal and patriotism,

The houses of our 41 workers are being raided and pressure is being applied to change loyalties,

PTI and the government are using rhetoric, the atmosphere of negotiations is not visible, SK Niazi

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has a message that there will be a reaction to the sale of the land of Mardan University, Hidayatullah

Leader PP and economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

We are the allies of the government and we are trying our best to move the country forward, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

If we follow the agreement with the IPPs then it will be very difficult, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

Payments to IPPs of same capacity and same power are different

The government’s legal team is considering the agreement and how it can be leveraged, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said

In 1994, load shedding was very high, we brought in foreign investors for the first time,

Today people are killing brothers and wives and children over electricity bills

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb went to China and discussed coal-fired plants,

Why not talk to China with local IPPs, even though they are not fulfilling the agreements, Dr. Tariq

People who are not using electricity are also paying for it, Dr. Tariq Saleem

Assets of Pakistan are being mortgaged which is not a good sign for a living nation, Tariq Saleem

If you will not diagnose a disease, how will you treat it, Dr. Tariq Saleem

By generating electricity from sugarcane, the prices are being charged in line with petrol and diesel, Tariq Saleem

The people in the government are responsible to solve the problems by ending the bitterness, Haji Hidayatullah

Corruption is also one of the reasons for inflation, said ANP leader Haji Hidayatullah