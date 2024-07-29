The two-hour hunger strike of Tehreek-e-Insaf is meaningless, Haji Hidayatullah
The IPPs which are closed are also being paid by the government, Dr. Tariq Saleem
We are the allies of the government and we are trying our best to move the country forward, Mirza Akhtiar Baig
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
Jamaat-e-Islami’s dharna against inflation is a good move
Jamaat-e-Islami has put a lot of pressure on the government
Jamaat-e-Islami’s protests and sit-ins will also benefit it politically
Leader ANP Senator Haji Hidayatullah’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
No one knows who is running the system in Pakistan, Haji Hidayatullah
Jamaat-e-Islami has taken a good step against inflation, all parties should support
The agreement that has been made with the IPPs is not with them in the original condition,
We have to find out who is taking money from IPPs,
The two-hour hunger strike of Tehreek-e-Insaf is meaningless, Haji Hidayatullah
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the system will be run by selling the land of the educational institution,
It was alleged that parliamentarians do not pay electricity bills, this is just an allegation,
The government has no existence at all,
If a serious representative of the government goes to the JI sit-in, the matter will move forward
Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Dr. Tariq Saleem’s talk in Sachi Baat program
People’s house rents are low and electricity bills are high
The IPPs which are closed are also being paid by the government, Dr. Tariq Saleem
The government’s malpractice is that they have their own people in the IPPs, Dr. Tariq Saleem
The owners of IPPs are sitting under the umbrella of PP and PML-N, Tariq Saleem
Jamaat-e-Islami is holding peaceful protest and dharna yet activists are being arrested, Tariq Saleem
The government negotiation team is not serious, the serious man Owais Leghari is not there, Tariq Saleem
On the one hand, they are negotiating with us, on the other hand, they are saying that they cannot talk to the IPPs
The government thinks Jamaat-e-Islami will sit for a few days and then leave
If we have to sit for a month, we will sit, if the demands are accepted, we will go,
All political parties agree that transparent elections should be held,
We challenge that we have 5 seats of Karachi whose form 45 we have,
Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Nisar talk in Sachi Baat program
The people’s resistance to tyranny and oppression and rejection of May 9 is amazing,
We are suffering the result of the government formed on Form 47 in the form of inflation,
Jamaat-e-Islami is lucky that the government is not oppressing them, Nisar Jat
Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s focus is above hunger strike and inflation,
We are talking about constitution and supremacy of law in Pakistan, Nisar Jat
Every worker of Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with his zeal and patriotism,
The houses of our 41 workers are being raided and pressure is being applied to change loyalties,
PTI and the government are using rhetoric, the atmosphere of negotiations is not visible, SK Niazi
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has a message that there will be a reaction to the sale of the land of Mardan University, Hidayatullah
Leader PP and economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
We are the allies of the government and we are trying our best to move the country forward, Mirza Akhtiar Baig
If we follow the agreement with the IPPs then it will be very difficult, Mirza Akhtiar Baig
Payments to IPPs of same capacity and same power are different
The government’s legal team is considering the agreement and how it can be leveraged, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said
In 1994, load shedding was very high, we brought in foreign investors for the first time,
Today people are killing brothers and wives and children over electricity bills
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb went to China and discussed coal-fired plants,
Why not talk to China with local IPPs, even though they are not fulfilling the agreements, Dr. Tariq
People who are not using electricity are also paying for it, Dr. Tariq Saleem
Assets of Pakistan are being mortgaged which is not a good sign for a living nation, Tariq Saleem
If you will not diagnose a disease, how will you treat it, Dr. Tariq Saleem
By generating electricity from sugarcane, the prices are being charged in line with petrol and diesel, Tariq Saleem
The people in the government are responsible to solve the problems by ending the bitterness, Haji Hidayatullah
Corruption is also one of the reasons for inflation, said ANP leader Haji Hidayatullah