Lahore: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Jamaat-e-Islami completely rejects the proposed constitutional amendment. In the current situation, when a new Chief Justice is about to be appointed, it does not give the government any reason to change the constitution. Shame on you.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rahman was met by former president and PTI leader Dr. Arif Alvi in ​​Mansurah, during which the proposed constitutional amendment regarding the Supreme Court and the current political and economic situation of the country were discussed. Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch, Dr. Osama Razi, Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem and Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jamaat chief said that Jamaat-e-Islami totally rejects the proposed constitutional amendment. In the present circumstances, when the new Chief Justice is about to be appointed, it does not give the government any reason to distort the constitution and the most important thing is that the government imposed by Form 47 is not allowed to take decisions on such a serious matter. There is no credibility, if the election rigging is investigated and a judicial commission is formed, then more than half of the people from the current parliament will be dismissed.

He clarified that Jamaat-e-Islami will not accept this amendment in any case. He also advised all the opposition parties to reject the government draft completely instead of getting involved in the study of clauses. The government should refrain from adopting such tactics in the current situation, which will create more crises.

Amir Jamaat welcomed Dr. Arif Alvi on his visit to Mansurah and reiterated the position that all political parties should be allowed to hold meetings and processions. Jamaat-e-Islami believes in democratic freedoms. During the meeting with Dr. Arif Alvi, there was also a discussion about democratic restrictions in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami has already been in contact with Tehreek-e-Insaaf and will continue in the future.

In response to a question, he said that whether it is the army, judiciary or any institution, the improvement is that all should stay within their constitutional limits, the country cannot afford a fight between the army and the people, all stakeholders should understand this well It should be good for everyone to adhere to the principles set in the constitution. In response to another question, he clarified that Dr. Arif Alvi has come to take or give help and it is not a question of taking or giving help. have made it clear that they completely reject it.

He said that if all political parties realize the supremacy of democracy, then the country can move forward.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that Jamaat-e-Islami is his own home, he has fought politically from the platform of Jamaat-e-Islami for many years. He said that the country cannot afford any constitutional amendment in the current situation and neither the present government which has come into existence through fraud has the right to bury the constitution in the name of amendment. The former president said that the country’s economy is in ruins, Balochistan is burning, the problem of missing persons has spread from Balochistan to Punjab, there is unrest in KP as well and in these circumstances the government is looking to create another crisis. He praised the stand of Jamaat-e-Islami and said that Jamaat-e-Islami is a morally strong political party which is valued by the people.