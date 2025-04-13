Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on April 22 to express solidarity with the ongoing aggression in Gaza and the Palestinians.

While speaking at the Palestine March in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem announced the next course of action of the movement and urged the people to continue the movement to boycott foreign products.

Announcing the next course of action, Hafiz Naeem said that in the next phase, a separate march of children will be held, a Gaza march will be held in Multan on April 18 and in Islamabad on April 20, Islamabad will be the largest gathering in the country’s history.

He announced that there will be a shutter-down strike across the country on April 22, which has also been endorsed by the Palestinian leadership. He will also talk to other organizations of the Islamic world about the strike on that day.

Hafiz Naeem said that on April 22, businesses will be closed across the country to express solidarity with Gaza. He said that he is also writing letters to the heads of Islamic countries and human rights organizations, and will start a movement against American slaves all over the world.

He added that Karachi will lead the movement against American slaves and we will achieve success.