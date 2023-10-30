Rajkundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19, 2021 for making obscene films

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has made some revelations about the days spent in jail.

Rajkundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on 19 July 2021 for making obscene films, businessman Rajkundra, who was arrested in the pornography case, was lodged in Arthur Jail and got bail after about two and a half months.

Now, while talking to the Indian media, Rajkundra talked about the bitter days spent in jail and said that during the time spent in jail, he faced great disappointment and insulting behavior.

Rajkandra said that it was particularly humiliating because in prison you are stripped in front of everyone to see if you have brought drugs, and when you do, you think you’ve got yours. All honor is lost.

He said that at that time I was thinking that the media was exposing me, now this happened and this incident made me very disappointed and worried.

It should be noted that the trailer of Rajkandra’s film UT 69 has been released, the story of Rajkandra’s debut film UT 69 revolves around his time spent in jail for about 2 months during 2021. However, in the released trailer, There is no scene regarding the pornography case.