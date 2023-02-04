Imran Khan, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, has declared the “Jail Bharo Movement.”

Speaking to the country on Saturday, he claimed that the PTI’s members and supporters were the target of retaliation actions. We don’t fear being arrested, he declared.

Imran Khan claimed that individuals who gained power through a conspiracy have destroyed the nation while criticising the administration for the economic situation. He said, “The imported government has no plan for the development of the nation.

The PTI chairman claimed that after first threatening the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had now submitted to the global lender.

Imran Khan criticises government

Imran Khan criticised the government earlier today when workers removed street vendor carts that had been installed in the federal capital’s I-10 neighbourhood under his administration’s Ehsaas Rehriban project.

The PTI leader posted a number of images on Twitter that claimed to be from an anti-encroachment operation, showing carts that had been disassembled and vendor goods thrown down the roadway.

This imported government once again displayed its callousness by dismantling street vendor carts in Islamabad’s I-10 district that had been provided by our government as part of the Ehsaas Rehriban initiative, at a time when inflation and unemployment were soaring.

The former premier alleged that the government specifically targeted the weak and vulnerable section of society in what he called a “condemnable humanitarian act.”