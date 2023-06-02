Islamabad: Adiala Jail authorities have confirmed that Shehryar Afridi has been kept in a cell

A hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court on the request to provide A class to Shahryar Afridi and meet his family.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat argued that despite the court order, I was not allowed to meet Shahryar Afridi, but Shahryar Afridi was met by the jail authorities without the order of Fawad Chaudhry.

Adiala Jail officials said that he is in a cell but not in death cell, he is a high-profile person who cannot be kept in barracks, wrote to DC regarding change of class in jail, and Jail is over capacity.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir reserved the decision on Shehryar Afridi’s request regarding provision of A class and medical in the jail.