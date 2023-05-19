Jai Parkash, a minority leader and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, announced his resignation from the Imran Khan-led party.

Parkash, who served in the Pakistani National Assembly from August 2018 to January 2023, announced he was leaving the party with a sorrowful heart during a news conference.

He also denounced the events on May 9 when PTI protesters vandalised public buildings, including a military installation in Lahore and other cantonment areas around the nation. He bemoaned the damage and GHQ attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

Parkash stated that he was leaving the party voluntarily and that the May 9 attacks had influenced his choice.