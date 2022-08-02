BIRMINGHAM: Haider Ali got off to a strong start. He raised hopes of ending Pakistan’s wait for a medal at the Games by lifting 135kg on his first effort on the snatch during the men’s 81kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Haider attempted to lift 140 kg twice more but was unable. He needed to perform better in the cleaned and jerk because he was joint-seventh.

In his first effort, he lifted 161 kilogrammes, but as he attempted 169 kg in his second, he appeared to be loosening his left arm.He finished the competition with a net of 305 kg, but that was only enough for 5th place despite a successful 170 kg lift in his third attempt.

Christopher Murray of England won the gold medal after lifting a total of 325 kg, breaking a previous Games record (snatch 144kg; clean & jerk 181kg).

Canadian Nicolas Vachon won bronze with 320 kg (140 kg + 180 kg), narrowly beating out Australian Kyle Bruce for second place with 323 kg (143 kg + 180 kg), and Indian Ajay Singh for third place with 319 kg (143 kg + 176 kg).

In the women’s 100-meter freestyle second heat in the pool, there was a Pakistan 1-2, although neither Jahanara Nabi nor Bismah Khan advanced to the semi-finals.