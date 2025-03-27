PESHAWAR : The Jaffar Express, which was targeted in a terrorist attack near Bolan in Balochistan, is back on track after a hiatus of 16 days. The passenger train on Thursday departed from Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station, where federal minister Amir Muqam and railways officials saw the travellers off.

The Jaffar Express will pass through Punjab, Sindh, and then enter Balochistan, covering a 34-hour journey to reach Quetta by Friday evening. As many as 280 passengers have made reservations for the journey, with 28 passengers leaving from Peshawar. It is the only train that passes through all the four provinces of the country.

The Jaffar Express was attacked by terrorists on March 11, which led to the suspension of the train service. Security forces had killed all the 33 terrorists in the operation while 26 passengers lost their lives in the attack. Some reports claimed higher casualty toll. Speaking at the train departure ceremony, Muqam stated that it was a desire of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore the Jaffar Express service to Quetta, and now the train had commenced its journey from Peshawar.