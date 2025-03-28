QUETTA : The train service between Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan has been completely restored as the Jaffar Express departed from Quetta for Peshawar on Friday after a suspension of 17 days following a terrorist attack. Member of the National Assembly Jamal Shah, along with railways officials, inaugurated the train. The train, consisting of 10 carriages, left for Peshawar with over 400 passengers on board.

Passengers underwent strict security checks at the railway station, while stringent security arrangements have been made on the train.

Railways authorities claimed that the suspension of the train services resulted in a loss of Rs9 million. Earlier, the Jaffar Express reached Quetta from Peshawar after completing a 34-hour journey. It is the only train that passes through all the four provinces of the country.

The Jaffar Express was attacked by terrorists on March 11, which led to the suspension of the train service. Security forces had killed all the 33 terrorists in the operation while 26 passengers lost their lives in the attack. Some reports claimed higher casualty toll.