CHICHAWATNI: On Thursday, an explosion in the Jaffar Express in Chichawatni resulted in two fatalities and four injuries.

Quetta to Peshawar was where the train was headed.

The explosion happened after a cylinder blew out inside the train’s fourth bogie, according to Babar Ali, a spokesman for Pakistan Railways. According to accounts, the train exploded as soon as it departed Mian Channu, and although the passengers kept pulling the emergency chain, nobody on the staff seemed to notice.

Police and Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene and began an investigation because the cause of the explosion was yet unknown. They were sent to a local hospital with the injured and dead.

The incident was noted by interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also requested a probe and a report from the Inspector General of Police. The CM gave the commissioner, the RPO, the deputy commissioner, and the DPO Sahiwal instructions to get to the scene right away and treat the injured as best they could.