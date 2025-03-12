ISLAMABAD: Security forces have completed the operation against terrorists in the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, where 21 passengers, including 4 army personnel, were martyred while all 33 terrorists were killed.

Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that terrorists blew up the railway track in the Osipur area of ​​Bolan at around 1 pm on March 11 and stopped the Jaffar Express. According to railway officials, 440 people were on board the train.

He said that this area is difficult and remote, the terrorists first used the hostages as human shields, including women and children.

He said that the rescue operation was started immediately, in which the Army, Air Force, Frontier Corps and SSG personnel participated and the hostages were released in stages.

DG ISPR said that these terrorists were in touch with their facilitators and masterminds in Afghanistan during the operation through satellite phones.

He said that 100 hostages were rescued from the terrorists till yesterday evening, today also a large number of hostage passengers including women and children were rescued and this process continued from time to time.

He said that in the last phase in the evening, all the kidnapped passengers were rescued but before the operation, these animal terrorists had taken 21 innocent lives, in addition to this, 3 FC personnel deployed on the railway packet were martyred and another FC personnel was martyred during the operation.

He said that no one is allowed to harm the citizens of Pakistan. The DG ISPR said that during the operation, all the hostages have been rescued, no one was harmed during this time and 33 terrorists have been killed.

The DG ISPR said that no passenger was harmed during the operation, the Pakistan Air Force was fully involved in the operation, the operation was carried out with caution and skill.

He said that within a few minutes of the incident, misleading reporting started in the Indian media, the Indian media started broadcasting AI, old footage and pictures, the nexus of terrorists with their masters came to light.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that some specific elements activate their social media, unfortunately some elements are sacrificing national interest in the lust for power.

He said that the public is understanding the complex hands of anarchic politics, they create narratives to mislead the public, first cover the law themselves.

He said that those who target innocent people will be pursued, daily sacrifices and martyrdoms are a reflection of resistance against terrorism.

He said that what happened to the factors that are necessary to eliminate terrorism, which have to take political and social lead?

The DG ISPR said that terrorists should be severely punished according to the law, where do we stand on the narrative made under the National Action Plan.

It should be noted that terrorists had taken hostage the Jafar Express going from Quetta to Peshawar yesterday. The terrorists opened fire on the Jafar Express in the areas of Gudalar and Peru Kanri.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate, and other high-ranking officials and political leaders and leaders expressed their condemnation of the worst attack on the Jafar Express in Balochistan.