MUMBAI: In a money laundering case brought by the Enforcement Directorate against alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were interrogated.

Jacqueline was sued for defamation by Nora, who claimed that Jacqueline had “made defamatory imputations” about her for “malicious reasons” in order to “damage her career to serve her own interests.”

Prashant Patil, Jacqueline Fernandez’s attorney, discusses Nora Fatehi’s defamation lawsuit in relation to a 200 crore rupee extortion.

According to Prashant Patil, Fernandez’s attorney, they are prepared to engage in a vigorous legal battle and even have plans to bring a countersuit.

In a written statement submitted to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court, Nora Fatehi claimed that Fernandez was “falsely implicated by the ED while celebs like Nora Fatehi, who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, had been made witness.”