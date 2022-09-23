Due to her suspected involvement in a case involving the money laundering of Rs 200 Crore, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making news. A significant update to the case has just occurred. Leepakshi Ellawadi, her stylist, admitted to accepting Rs 3 crore from con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar after being called in for interrogation in the same case.

Be aware that Jacqueline has been contacted by the Delhi Police in this regard and has also been questioned. Nora Fatehi, a dancer and actress, was also hauled in for questioning. Ellawadi revealed a number of details about the relationship between the actress and Sukesh Chandrashekhar in her testimony.

She claimed that Sukesh got in touch with her last year to ask about the brands and categories of apparel the actress loved. Additionally, he gave her Rs 3 crore to spend on her favorite clothing. The entire sum was used to buy Fernandez presents.

According to Leepakshi Ellawadi, Jacqueline Fernandez severed all relations with Chandrashekhar following news of his incarceration. The con artist was also dating Jacqueline Fernandez.

The ED detained Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul in connection with an alleged extortion ring operating out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).