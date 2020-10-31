ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property in Friday’s earthquake in Turkey.



He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the Izmir earthquake and prayed for early recovery of the injured. FM Qureshi said the Pakistan government and the entire Pakistani nation stand by their Turkish brethren in this difficult moment, and they are ready to extend every sort of help. He extended Pakistan’s offer to dispatch relief teams and field hospitals for rehabilitation of quake-affected people.



The Turkish FM thanked on behalf of his leadership to the president, the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for best wishes and the offer of assistance. He said the Turkish government is utilising all out resources for relief of the quake-hit people. He said if Turkey needs any material support, it will accept Pakistani brothers’ offer first of all. TLTP