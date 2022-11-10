MELBOURNE: With rain predicted in Melbourne for the championship match, Pakistan may become the first team ever to be proclaimed a co-champion in the history of the T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, a downpour is anticipated at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the site of the final between Pakistan and either England or India.In contrast to the group stages, where five overs would have been plenty, the rules state that the chasing side must be given the opportunity to face 10.

A reserve day is still an option, but Monday’s prediction, which calls for a 95% likelihood of steady rain, is also unhelpful.At the storied Sydney Cricket Ground, three matches have already been called off due to the persistent rain. Host Australia’s crucial match against England was one of them, effectively eliminating the hosts from the competition. Ireland also defeated England in the Super 12 after the match was called off early due to the rain.

According cricket tournament rules, a match is only deemed a game once at least 10 overs have been played in each inning. The ICC has stated that finishing the match on the scheduled day is their primary goal.

If it rains, the match will resume where it left off on the reserve day.The T20 World Cup final will be deemed a tie and the two teams will be recognised co-champions if the two days of play are washed out by rain. The organisers will not move the finale to a third day.