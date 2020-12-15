Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying dissatisfied players should return their copies of the game in a statement. It means players are covered by both platforms’ standard refund policies, which, in the case of Sony, explicitly prohibits refunds if you’ve already started playing a game “unless the content is faulty.”

The confirmation came from the company’s senior vice president of business development, Michał Nowakowski, on an investor call held on Monday evening. “Microsoft and Sony have refund policies for every product that is released digitally on their storefronts,” Nowakowski said.

“Despite several articles I’ve seen that things are being set up just for us, it’s actually not true — these policies are in place and have always been in place; they’re not offered specifically for us.” “

“Anyone who has purchased any title on the PlayStation network or the Microsoft storefront can ask for a refund, and if it’s made within certain boundaries, usually related to time, usage and so on, can ask for that refund,” he continued. “Our procedure here with Microsoft and Sony is not different than with any other title released on any of those storefronts.”

The investor call followed widespread reports that the game has serious performance problems on older consoles. Polygon reports that players have been experiencing “glitches, frame rate issues, major pop-in and more.”

Confusion about refunds arose after reports circulated that players were successfully claiming them for the game, despite already having downloaded and played it.

One poster on Reddit reported they received a refund from Sony despite having played “well over 10 hours” of the game, and other commenters said they’d had similar success. The reports were notable since Sony’s official rules about refunds state, “If you have started to download or stream the purchased content you will not be eligible for a refund unless the content is faulty.”