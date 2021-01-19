Karachi: First-class performer Tabish Khan said he is not too far away from making his Test debut, the biggest dream of his life.Speaking to reporters in a virtual conference, Khan said it was his half dream fulfilled after being named in 20 probables for South Africa Test.

“There is a lot to come to me. It is just half dream fulfilled as still, I have to make it into the 16 members for South Africa series,” he said.“I want to make it clear, I will not leave playing cricket even If I don’t get a chance here. Cricket is my biggest passion and my dream is to represent Pakistan in Tests,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the 36-years-old pacer, who has 598 First-Class wickets, described that moment when he was named in the preliminary squad for the Test series against South Africa.

“I got a congratulatory call from my friend. He told me that I got selected for the 20-members squad and I couldn’t believe him. I thought he was making fun but he asked me to tune into the news channel and watch,” he recalled.

“At that time my family was going out somewhere. I went to my mother and asked her to wait for a while as my name was announced for the Test squad as per my friend. At my request, my mother stayed with me, and when my name appeared in the last, I can’t tell you about my feelings. My mother and brother went into prostration and thanked Allah for this. Now, I hope to get a chance in the 16-members squad,” he said.